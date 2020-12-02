Reviewing Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Trust and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 3 9 3 0 2.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust presently has a consensus price target of $93.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 20.72% 13.07% 0.89% Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51%

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.82 $1.49 billion $6.63 14.07 Citizens $45.11 million 2.53 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 28 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

