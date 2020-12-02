Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Financial Survey

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Sino-Global Shipping America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.04 -$340.94 million N/A N/A Sino-Global Shipping America $6.54 million 1.45 -$16.45 million N/A N/A

Sino-Global Shipping America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Sino-Global Shipping America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Sino-Global Shipping America -251.73% -178.28% -112.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Sino-Global Shipping America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Roadrunner Transportation Systems beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.