TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) vs. ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Financial Contrast

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ION Geophysical has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and ION Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A ION Geophysical 1 1 1 0 2.00

ION Geophysical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Given ION Geophysical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than TransAtlantic Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and ION Geophysical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.27 -$5.37 million N/A N/A ION Geophysical $174.68 million 0.16 -$48.20 million ($2.40) -0.79

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ION Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and ION Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% ION Geophysical -27.94% N/A -12.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ION Geophysical beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

