Analyzing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56% Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44%

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.28 $75.24 million N/A N/A Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 5.00 $128.63 million $1.36 9.99

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broadmark Realty Capital and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 18.14%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

