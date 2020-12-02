Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01. 800,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 760,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Specifically, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,167 shares of company stock worth $1,344,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

