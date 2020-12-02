Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 10.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) dropped 10.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 1,229,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 456,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,559,428.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

The firm has a market cap of $141.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

