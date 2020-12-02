Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €25.00 by Nord/LB

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.05 ($36.52).

Shares of DUE opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.47 and a 200 day moving average of €25.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

