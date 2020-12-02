Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

