Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.93 ($66.97).

Shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) stock opened at €68.74 ($80.87) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.86. Aurubis AG has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 52-week high of €65.10 ($76.59). The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

