Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €100.00 by Independent Research

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

WCH opened at €106.25 ($125.00) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.