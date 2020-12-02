Slack Technologies (WORK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect Slack Technologies to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Slack Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.