Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.07 ($37.73).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

