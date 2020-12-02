Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Shares of KEQU opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.