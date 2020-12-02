Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Upgraded by Pi Financial to Buy

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.10 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.44% from the stock’s current price.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Superior Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

