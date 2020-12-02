nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nCino stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78. nCino has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,013,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 in the last three months.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

