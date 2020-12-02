United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 3.05-3.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.05-3.55 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UNFI opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
