United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.05-3.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.05-3.55 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.