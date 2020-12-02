Big Lots (BIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 4th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

