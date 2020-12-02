Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s share price fell 7.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.12. 696,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,761,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Specifically, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 8,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,894.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,110 and have sold 17,260 shares valued at $124,272. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APRN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $3,021,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 56.7% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 196,519 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.