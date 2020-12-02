MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $316.86 and last traded at $324.00. 798,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 118,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.77.

Specifically, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,281. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.06.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.