Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 2,044,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,367,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

