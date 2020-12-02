Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Up 8.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.90. 732,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 401,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Specifically, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,552 shares of company stock valued at $277,878 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRMD. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at $400,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

