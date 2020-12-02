Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 17.6% After Insider Selling

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) shares dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$12.46 and last traded at C$12.57. Approximately 14,646,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 2,659,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

Specifically, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.71.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

