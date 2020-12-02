PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $68.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 3438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAR. Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

