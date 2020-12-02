XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $136.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO Logistics traded as high as $110.58 and last traded at $109.88, with a volume of 10567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.68.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $70,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

