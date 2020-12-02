Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $238.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $210.46 and last traded at $208.95, with a volume of 17185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.84.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

