Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $450.00. The stock had previously closed at $478.36, but opened at $444.91. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $419.37, with a volume of 183,099 shares traded.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.88.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.