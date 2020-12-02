ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.25. ECMOHO shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ECMOHO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46.

ECMOHO Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.