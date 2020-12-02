Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.60 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $40.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 161,279 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

