Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.60 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $40.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 159,195 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LI. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $71,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $1,553,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $357,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $38,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

Li Auto Company Profile (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

