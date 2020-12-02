Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $122.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group traded as high as $109.72 and last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 1190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,716,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

