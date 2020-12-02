Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $200.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $178.50 and last traded at $169.58, with a volume of 783759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.74.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,563,868 shares in the company, valued at $782,609,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,605 shares of company stock worth $46,864,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $66,194,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

