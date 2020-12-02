The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $730.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Trade Desk traded as high as $913.00 and last traded at $885.25, with a volume of 6751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.07.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,410,981.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,275 shares of company stock valued at $24,297,421 over the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 358.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $707.42 and its 200-day moving average is $500.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

