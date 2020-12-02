Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $156.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $160.19 and last traded at $159.16, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.40.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

