PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $149.56 and last traded at $149.36, with a volume of 1076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.77.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 321,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

