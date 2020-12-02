Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,513 shares of company stock worth $1,737,910 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

