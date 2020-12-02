ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ArcelorMittal traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 57856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.