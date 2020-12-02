Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 66119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 51,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.