Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $156.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $140.67 and last traded at $139.68, with a volume of 4485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.08.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,778 shares of company stock worth $11,443,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

