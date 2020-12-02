discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $632.00, but opened at $658.00. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 75,419 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.20 ($8.18).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 581.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.24.

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

