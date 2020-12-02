Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 10,756 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $484,342.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 478,116 shares in the company, valued at $21,529,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,573,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ameresco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after buying an additional 267,712 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

