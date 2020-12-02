Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $287.00 price target on the stock. Autodesk traded as high as $283.47 and last traded at $278.10, with a volume of 5013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.23.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program drove revenues. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line over the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Also, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues and unfavorable currency in the rest of fiscal 2021 are headwinds. Renewal rates are expected to decline in the near term.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 145.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

