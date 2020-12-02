Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vistra Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Vistra stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vistra by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.