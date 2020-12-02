Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NTT DATA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.