Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ra Medical Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ra Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

RMED opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

