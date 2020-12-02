Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HOYA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HOYA in a report released on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get HOYA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.36. HOYA has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.