Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,800. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

