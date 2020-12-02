Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

