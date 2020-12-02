SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,091 shares of company stock valued at $15,993,897. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 44.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWI opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 252.81 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

