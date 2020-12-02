Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

