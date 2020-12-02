Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,451,220 shares of company stock valued at $754,674,410. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $123.02.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

